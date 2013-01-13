FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrol bombs thrown at home of Greek govt spokesman's brother
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 13, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Petrol bombs thrown at home of Greek govt spokesman's brother

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Petrol bombs were thrown at the Athens home of the brother of Greece’s government spokesman early on Sunday, causing minor damage but no injuries, police said.

Police blamed the attack on far-left protesters angry at a police raid last week that cleared a squat popular with anti-establishment groups. About 100 people were arrested during the raid.

“It’s a reaction to the police operation over the last few days to evacuate various occupied buildings,” said a police official.

In a statement, the conservative-led government’s spokesman Simos Kedikoglou said “targeting our families and kids will only strengthen our will”.

The attack comes after small homemade bombs exploded on Friday outside the Athens homes of five Greek journalists working for major media outlets. Later that night, petrol bombs were thrown at three local offices of the conservative New Democracy party in Athens.

Greece is struggling through its sixth year of recession, which has fuelled anger against foreign lenders and the political class blamed by Greeks for bringing the country close to bankruptcy. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.