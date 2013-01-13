Petrol bombs thrown at home of Greek govt spokesman's brother

ATHENS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Petrol bombs were thrown at the Athens home of the brother of Greece’s government spokesman early on Sunday, causing minor damage but no injuries, police said.

Police blamed the attack on far-left protesters angry at a police raid last week that cleared a squat popular with anti-establishment groups. About 100 people were arrested during the raid.

“It’s a reaction to the police operation over the last few days to evacuate various occupied buildings,” said a police official.

In a statement, the conservative-led government’s spokesman Simos Kedikoglou said “targeting our families and kids will only strengthen our will”.

The attack comes after small homemade bombs exploded on Friday outside the Athens homes of five Greek journalists working for major media outlets. Later that night, petrol bombs were thrown at three local offices of the conservative New Democracy party in Athens.

Greece is struggling through its sixth year of recession, which has fuelled anger against foreign lenders and the political class blamed by Greeks for bringing the country close to bankruptcy. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Andrew Roche)