FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece decides to sell struggling lender ATEBank-official
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

Greece decides to sell struggling lender ATEBank-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 25 (Reuters) - Greece has decided to sell the struggling state-owned lender ATEBank, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the decision was made late on Tuesday during a meeting between Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras and central bank chief George Provopoulos.

Cash-strapped ATEbank’s future has been up in the air for months and speculation has grown that its best bits could be sold off or the bank wound down altogether. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.