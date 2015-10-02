Makeshift bomb damages former Greek minister's office in Lesbos

ATHENS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - An explosive device set on fire the office of a former Greek justice minister in the island of Lesbos early on Friday, causing damage but no injuries, police said.

Police said the device, made of gas canisters, went off just outside the political office of Haralambos Athanasiou, who served as deputy interior minister and then justice minister in Prime Minister Antonis Samaras’s government from 2012 until January 2015. No one has claimed responsibility.

“Police believes the attack is very likely related to the migrant crisis that is troubling the island,” said a police official who declined to be named.

Hundreds of thousands of mainly Syrian refugees have crossed from Turkey to Greece’s eastern islands this year, mainly in flimsy and overcrowded inflatable boats.

Most arrive on the islands of Lesbos and Kos, just a few miles from Turkey, then head to mainland Greece and on through the Balkans to northern Europe. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)