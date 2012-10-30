FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Socialists urge PM to seek more concessions
October 30, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Greek Socialists urge PM to seek more concessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s Socialist party on Tuesday criticized the prime minister for saying talks on an austerity package had concluded and urged him to seek further concessions from foreign lenders before a Nov. 12 meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

“We call on the government to do its best, make use of the national forces, to seek the best possible result of this crucial Eurogroup meeting,” PASOK party chief Evangelos Venizelos told party officials, according to a statement.

The statement came after Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said the long-running negotiations on the austerity plan had been completed and urged coalition allies to vote in favour of the package.

