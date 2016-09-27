FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Greece says Azerbaijan's SOCAR to extend DESFA letter of guarantee by a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR has agreed to extend by a month a letter of guarantee for its acquisition of Greece's gas network operator DESFA, the office of the Greek prime minister said on Tuesday.

SOCAR's purchase of a 66 percent stake in DESFA, penned in 2013, had hit snags when European Union competition watchdogs ordered it to dispose a 17 percent stake in the operator.

It had further been complicated this year when Greece passed a law raising DESFA's gas tarriffs at a lower amount than SOCAR expected, potentially eating into any profit margins from the venture. (Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou)

