August 21, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Asmussen says no plan to review Greek bailout before spring 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The euro zone will consider measures to support Greece as long as it implements its latest bailout but has no plans to review the situation before spring next year, European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.

Asked to comment on the German finance minister’s statement that Greece would need a new bailout package, Asmussen said the issue was not discussed at talks with Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras during his visit to Athens.

“We have not discussed this, we have focused on making the current programme a success, more growth and jobs,” he said.

He declined to be drawn into discussion of a third package, saying he had nothing to add to a Eurogroup decision in November last year that pledged additional assistance to Greece until it regained access to financial markets, as long as it implemented its bailout and generated a primary surplus.

