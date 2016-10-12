FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Eurogroup working to keep IMF in Greek rescue programme: ECB's Coeure
October 12, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 10 months ago

Eurogroup working to keep IMF in Greek rescue programme: ECB's Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers is working on a solution to make Greece's public debt sustainable and maintain the International Monetary Fund's involvement in the country's rescue programme, a European Central Bank board member said on Wednesday.

"A discussion is currently ongoing in the Eurogroup on ...measures needed to secure the sustainability of Greek debt," Benoit Coeure, who also takes part in Eurogroup meetings, told European parliamentarians.

"We are looking forward to a solution that can reassure markets, restore confidence in the dynamics of public debt, allow the full involvement of the IMF in the programme - which would enhance the programme's credibility - and restore market access for Greece ahead of the end of the programme in July 2018, while not undermining the reform effort." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

