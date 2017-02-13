FRANKFURT Feb 13 Greece is on track with the
economic adjustment needed to secure the next tranche of its
bailout but the International Monetary Fund is failing raise its
overly pessimistic forecasts, the vice president of the European
Commission said on Monday.
"The programme itself is on track," Valdis Dombrovskis said
at an event in Frankfurt.
"If we do a final push from all sides - from institutions,
creditors, euro zone countries and Greece itself - we can
actually conclude the second review."
He added: "Our basic assumption is that it will be done in
close co-operation with the IMF."
"The problem is that the IMF is coming with very pessimistic
growth and fiscal forecasts as regards Greece. Moreover it is
not correcting those forecasts based on facts, based on the
actual outcomes."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)