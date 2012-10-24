FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says was granted more time to meet bailout targets
October 24, 2012

Greece says was granted more time to meet bailout targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Greece’s lender have given the country more time to meet its deficit targets under a 130-billion-euro bailout, the country’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

“Today, we obtained the extension,” Yiannis Stournaras told lawmakers.

Greece has been seeking a two-year extension to its fiscal adjustment programme in order to soften the impact of a new round of austerity measures it is about to take under pressure from its EU and IMF lenders. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou)

