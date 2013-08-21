FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says will need to take new look at Greece in mid-2014
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2013 / 11:27 AM / in 4 years

Germany says will need to take new look at Greece in mid-2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone governments will need to take a fresh look at the status of Greece’s aid programme in the middle of next year, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Wednesday.

“We have reached the middle of the current programme. It is August 2013, we will certainly have to look in mid 2014 at where we are, what the conditions are and whether the programme has been fulfilled,” said spokesman Martin Kotthaus.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday for the first time that Greece will need another bail out. Kotthaus rejected suggestions that Schaeuble’s comments represented a change in the position of the government.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.