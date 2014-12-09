FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finmin: Greece may get credit line in Feb, no new money needed
December 9, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

German finmin: Greece may get credit line in Feb, no new money needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that a credit line may be made available to Greece at the end of February but no fresh money would be needed.

“Greece has asked for an extension of the (bailout) programme,” Schaeuble told reporters after a meeting of European finance ministers in Brussels.

“The application will be limited to an extension of two months - we will put this to the Bundestag in the next week of parliament, discuss it and hopefully agree it. If other member states agree, we will get an extension. Then it may come to a credit line in February, but we don’t need new money,” he said. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Madeline Chambers in Berlin)

