Germany not aware of talks on how to structure new Greek bailout
August 21, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

Germany not aware of talks on how to structure new Greek bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Germany is not aware of any discussions about how to structure a new rescue package for Greece, a spokesman for the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

“There are no discussions anywhere, according to my knowledge, on how a third bailout could be structured,” spokesman Martin Kotthaus told reporters at a regular government news conference.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said at an election campaign event in northern Germany on Tuesday that Greece would need a third aid package.

