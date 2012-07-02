FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece receives remaining 1 bln euros of bailout tranche
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

Greece receives remaining 1 bln euros of bailout tranche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 2 (Reuters) - Greece received the remaining one billion euro portion of its latest bailout tranche which will provide some comfort to cash strapped state coffers, a senior government official said on Monday.

The disbursement came from the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the euro zone’s temporary bailout fund, as was agreed on by finance ministers in May.

“We received one billion euros and out of this we have already paid 450 million to the EFSF,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

