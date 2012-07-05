FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece admits is off-track in implementing bailout
July 5, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

Greece admits is off-track in implementing bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 5 (Reuters) - Greece’s new finance minister publicly acknowledged on Thursday that the debt-laden country had partially veered off course from pledges included in its 130-billion-euro rescue package.

“The economy has gone through two difficult elections and the program is off track in some respects, and it is on track in others,” Yannis Stournaras told reporters in his first public comments since he was sworn in earlier on Thursday.

He said officials from the so-called “Troika” of European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund had warned him he would have a tough time at a meeting of Eurogroup finance ministers on Monday.

