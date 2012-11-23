FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's lenders inch closer to debt viability agreement- source
November 23, 2012

Greece's lenders inch closer to debt viability agreement- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Greece’s international lenders have agreed on new measures to cut its debt pile further but it still has to fill a 10 billion euros ($12.9 billion) gap to gain the IMF’s approval, a senior Greek government official said on Friday.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has accepted that Greek debt will be viable at 124 percent of GDP,” the official told Reuters.

“The eurogroup has already agreed on measures to reduce Greek debt to 130 percent of GDP in 2020, so that leaves a gap of 5-6 percentage points of GDP to be covered -- about 10 billion euros,” he added.

