Greece, lenders focused on bridging 2014-16 funding gap-source

ATHENS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A third bailout package for Greece would focus on plugging an expected funding shortfall over 2014-2016 and involve sums that are far smaller than those in previous rescues, a Greek finance ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The official made the comments after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Athens would need a third bailout programme after its current package ends next year.

“Greece and its lenders are examining several ways to plug any funding gap that Greece will face over the next few years,” the official said on condition of anonymity, adding the measures included using leftover funds from a bank bailout programme and previously discussed debt support measures.

“We are talking about very small numbers compared with the previous rescue plans,” the official added.

The International Monetary Fund last month estimated Greece’s funding gap for 2014-2015 at 10.9 billion euros.