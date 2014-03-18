FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece, EU/IMF lenders reach initial deal on bailout aid-sources
March 18, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Greece, EU/IMF lenders reach initial deal on bailout aid-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 18 (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders have struck an agreement in principle to unlock the next tranche of rescue loans after six months of negotiations, three sources close to talks said on Tuesday.

Greek officials declined to comment, saying the government would make an announcement later on Tuesday.

“There is an agreement,” one source close to the talks told Reuters.

A second source said EU/IMF officials on Tuesday were drafting the staff-level agreement - which would then be put to euro zone finance ministers for approval.

Greece has been bailed out twice by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund since 2010

