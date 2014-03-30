FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 30, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Greek government majority shrinks to two seats after lawmaker expelled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 31 (Reuters) - Greece’s co-ruling conservative New Democracy party expelled a lawmaker early on Monday who failed to back in parliament a key reform bill demanded by the country’s international lenders.

The government’s majority shrank to just two seats after Athens lawmaker Nikitas Kaklamanis was expelled from the party’s parliamentary group by Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras.

The law, which was approved by a majority of lawmakers earlier on Monday, incorporates into Greek law reform measures Athens agreed earlier this month with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund after more than six months of wrangling. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Angeliki Koutantou)

