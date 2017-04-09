Greek PM says debt relief is a condition for more austerity

ATHENS, April 9 (Reuters) - Greece will implement additional austerity measures agreed with its official creditors on condition of further debt relief that will enable the country to be included in the ECB's bond buying scheme, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday.

Athens struck a deal with its international lenders on Friday on the key elements of a reform package that could unlock bailout funds for the country, helping it repay debt that matures in July.

"Medium-term debt relief measures, able to include us in (the ECB's) quantitative easing, and a fiscal path that will not be unattainable, is the condition for us to implement the measures we decided," he told his leftist Syriza party's central committee. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos)