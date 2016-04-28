FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Greece's lenders say working on policy package to close bailout review
April 28, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

RPT-Greece's lenders say working on policy package to close bailout review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes)

ATHENS, April 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s official lenders said on Thursday that important progress has been made in talks with Athens on a bailout review that can pave the way for debt sustainability discusssions.

The institutions -- European Commission, European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund and the European Stability Mechanism -- said in a statement they will continue to work from headquarters with Greek authorities and member states on the final elements of an overall policy package to close the first review of Greece’s third bailout. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Michele Kambas)

