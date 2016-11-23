FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Euro finmins and IMF will not meet on Friday on Greece - Germany
November 23, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 9 months ago

Euro finmins and IMF will not meet on Friday on Greece - Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers and IMF officials are not planning to meet on Friday in Berlin to discuss Greece's bailout, a spokeswoman for the German finance ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung had reported that ministers from Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands would meet officials from the International Monetary Fund in the German capital.

"This meeting is not taking place," the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

