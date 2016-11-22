Eurozone FinMins to meet in Berlin Friday on Greece -Sueddeutsche

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The finance ministers of Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands plan to meet in Berlin on Friday with officials from the International Monetary Fund to discuss Greece's debt crisis, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

Greek officials said earlier that Athens would continue talks with international creditors on fiscal and labour reforms, aiming to wrap up the second review of its bailout programme by early next month ahead of a euro zone finance ministers' meeting.