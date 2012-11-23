Merkel says confident Greek aid deal can come on Monday

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she was confident that international lenders could reach a deal on Monday to release emergency aid to Athens and that such a deal would be possible without writing down Greek debt.

Euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank will resume talks on Monday after failing to reach an agreement this week or last.

“I am very hopeful that we can reach a solution on the question of the payment of the Greece tranches on Monday,” she told a news briefing after a meeting of EU leaders. Merkel repeated her rejection of a haircut on Greek debt.