Greek PM names former EU commissioner as presidential nominee
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

Greek PM names former EU commissioner as presidential nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Former European Union environment commissioner Stavros Dimas has been chosen as the Greek government’s candidate for president, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras announced on Tuesday.

In surprise move, the government on Monday moved forward the start of the presidential vote by two months to next week, risking early elections if he fails to secure a supermajority in parliament to back Dimas’s candidature.

“When the current parliament elects a president at the end of the month the clouds will be gone and the country will be ready to officially enter the post-bailout era,” Samaras said in a televised address. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
