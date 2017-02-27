ATHENS Feb 27 Bailout inspectors will resume
talks with the government on Tuesday to try to complete a review
of the country's compliance with agreed reforms that has dragged
on for months, the finance ministry said on Monday.
Talks had stalled over delays in implementing reforms and
disagreements among lenders themselves on whether the
International Monetary Fund would fund a third bailout, agreed
in mid-2015 and worth up to 86 billion euros ($90 billion).
Inspectors from the EU Commission, the euro zone's ESM
rescue fund, the IMF and the ECB will meet with government
officials to discuss energy reforms, fiscal issues and
privatisations, a finance ministry official said.
Last Monday, Greece and its official creditors agreed to
deal in order to ease the logjam in the talks, which has held up
the disbursement of bailout loans.
Greece's central bank governor said on Friday "uncertainty"
could hobble economic recovery if the bailout review is not
concluded soon, urging both sides to be "flexible".
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said last week he expects the
review to be concluded by March 20.
The heavily indebted country needs a new tranche of
financial aid under its bailout by the third quarter of the year
to meet debt repayments.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Ireland)