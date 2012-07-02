FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Emporiki bank says in talks with lenders
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 5:32 PM / in 5 years

Greece's Emporiki bank says in talks with lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 2 (Reuters) - Greece’s Emporiki Bank confirmed on Monday that it was in talks with other Greek lenders, as France’s Credit Argicole tries to sell all or part of its struggling Greek unit.

“Emporiki confirms that it has engaged in discussions with Greek banking organisations and the competent regulatory authorities,” the bank said in a statement. “The preliminary discussions are not yet at a stage where a decision can be taken.”

The statement came after National Bank, Greece’s biggest lender, said it was in talks with Credit Agricole over a strategic alliance regarding Emporiki.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.