Deposits in Italian banks fall in Oct -ECB

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Consumers and firms took money out of Italian banks in October, European Central Bank data showed, after deposits there rose in the previous month, indicating that concerns about the country’s finances have not gone away completely.

The ECB managed to calm financial markets by announcing a new government bond purchase plan in September, which has since brought down sovereign bond spreads for countries such as Italy and Spain.

Private-sector deposits at Italian banks fell by 26.4 billion euros to 1.441 trillion euros in October, marking its third largest monthly drop in the currency bloc’s history and reversing a 30.6 billion euro rise in September.

Spanish banks recorded only a slight drop of 0.8 billion euros to 1.504 trillion euros at end-October.

Greek bank deposits rose by 0.8 billion euros to 161 billion euros. They have been relatively stable since June elections eased the fears the country might drop out of the currency bloc, but are still about one third below their December 2009 peak.

Deposits in other countries at the sharp end of the euro zone crisis were little changed.

In Ireland they increased marginally while in Portugal they fell less than 0.5 percent.

Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are unusual.

The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central bank figures. They exclude deposits from central government and financial institutions. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; Additional Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Toby Chopra)