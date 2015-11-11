UPDATE 1-Greece's Attica Bank plans share issue to raise up to 750 mln eur

(Adds details, background)

ATHENS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Small Greek lender Attica Bank said on Wednesday it plans to issue new shares to raise up to 750 million euros ($805 mln) to plug a capital shortfall identified in a stress test conducted by the central bank.

Last month the Bank of Greece carried out a comprehensive assessment of Attica, in line with the European Central Bank’s health check of Greece’s four big banks.

The assessment showed the lender had a 1.02 billion euro capital hole under an adverse scenario of the stress test and a shortfall of 857 million euros under a baseline scenario.

Attica, which has 79 branches, submitted a capital plan to the Bank of Greece on how it plans to cover its capital needs.

It said the 750 million euros it plans to raise - about 34 times its current market value of 22 million euros - was arrived at after taking into account other capital support actions.

The bank said engineers pension fund TSMEDE, its main shareholder with a 50.7 percent stake, had informed management it intends to support the recapitalisation.

Attica plans to complete the share offering, with preemptive rights for current shareholders, before the end of this year. If it does not manage to raise the full amount from shareholders and other private investors, it will resort to Greece’s bank rescue fund HFSF for state aid for any unplaced shares.