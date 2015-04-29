FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek bank deposits drop 1.36 pct in March for sixth month in a row
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Greek bank deposits drop 1.36 pct in March for sixth month in a row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 29 (Reuters) - Greek bank deposits dropped in March but at a slower pace than in the previous month, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as savers continue to worry over the slow-moving talks between Athens and its lenders to reach a deal and unlock bailout funds.

Business and household deposits dropped by 1.91 billion euros or 1.36 percent month-on-month to 138.55 billion euros ($152.3 billion) from 140.47 billion euros in February, down for the sixth month in a row, Bank of Greece data showed.

The drop brought deposit balances to their lowest level since February 2005. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.