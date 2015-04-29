Greek bank deposits drop 1.36 pct in March for sixth month in a row

ATHENS, April 29 (Reuters) - Greek bank deposits dropped in March but at a slower pace than in the previous month, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as savers continue to worry over the slow-moving talks between Athens and its lenders to reach a deal and unlock bailout funds.

Business and household deposits dropped by 1.91 billion euros or 1.36 percent month-on-month to 138.55 billion euros ($152.3 billion) from 140.47 billion euros in February, down for the sixth month in a row, Bank of Greece data showed.

The drop brought deposit balances to their lowest level since February 2005. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)