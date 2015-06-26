FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bank deposits drop 2.8 pct in May, eighth straight fall
June 26, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Greek bank deposits drop 2.8 pct in May, eighth straight fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 26 (Reuters) - Greek bank deposits dropped for the eighth month in a row in May although at a slower pace than in the previous month, bringing deposit balances to their lowest level since May 2004, central bank data showed on Friday.

With savers continuing to worry over the standoff between Athens and its lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal to keep Greece afloat, business and household deposits dropped by 3.7 billion euros ($4.15 billion) or 2.8 percent month-on-month to 129.9 billion euros.

However the May fall was slightly lower than the 4.9 billion euro drop seen a month earlier, which brought deposit levels to 133.6 billion euros in April.

1 US dollar = 0.8921 euro Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by James Mackenzie

