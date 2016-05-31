Greek bank deposits drop for fourth month in a row in April

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Greek bank deposits fell slightly in April for the fourth month in a row, data released by the country’s central bank showed on Tuesday.

Business and household deposits decreased by 43 million euros, or 0.04 percent month-on-month to 121.43 billion euros ($135.5 billion), their lowest level since July 2003. They had declined to 121.47 billion euros in March.

Greek banks have seen only a trickle of deposit inflows nine months after the country clinched a third international bailout to stay in the euro zone. They remain hooked on central bank borrowing to plug their funding gap.

Greece’s banking sector saw a 42 billion euro deposit outflow from December to July last year. Capital controls imposed on June 28 helped contain the flight and sharply increased banks’ dependence on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece. ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)