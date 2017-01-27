Greek private sector bank deposits drop in Dec. due to statistical change

ATHENS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Greek private sector bank deposits registered a drop in December after rising in the two previous months, central bank data showed on Friday, with the fall attributed to statistical counting changes.

Business and household deposits fell by 3.42 billion euros, or 2.7 percent month-on-month to 121.38 billion euros ($129.8 billion), their lowest level since July 2003. They had increased by 170 million euros to 124.8 billion in November.

Starting in December last year, the Bank of Greece stopped counting deposits of 4.2 billion euros held in the Loans & Consignment Fund and another 2.1 billion euros in the Deposit Guarantee Fund (TEKE) as private sector deposits.

Its move followed a reclassification by the country's statistics service ELSTAT, which groups the two institutions under the general government sector.

Greek banks have seen small deposit inflows in more than a year after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone. They remain dependent on central bank borrowing to plug their funding gaps.

The gap between outstanding loans and deposits has forced Greek lenders to rely on borrowing from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Greece to plug their funding holes.

Greece's banking sector saw a 42 billion euro deposit outflow from December to July last year. Capital controls imposed on June 28 last year helped contain the flight but sharply increased banks' dependence on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece.

The government eased capital restrictions last year after making headway on bailout-mandated reforms and improved confidence in the banking system.

As part of the relaxation of controls, "mattress" cash that are returned to banks are not subject to the restrictions, meaning amounts deposited can be fully withdrawn.

Banks have been offering higher interest rates to attract back billions of euros that savers pulled out in cash last year, paying up to half a percentage point above what existing time deposits earn. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)