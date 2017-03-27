Greek private sector bank deposits drop in Feb. on review jitters

ATHENS, March 27 (Reuters) - Greek private sector bank deposits declined in February for the third month in a row, central bank data showed on Monday, as worries over the country's drawn out bailout review led to withdrawals.

Business and household deposits fell to 119.07 billion euros ($129.35 billion), their lowest level since October 2001, from 119.75 billion in January.

Greek banks have seen small deposit inflows in more than a year after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone. They remain dependent on central bank borrowing to plug their funding gaps. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)