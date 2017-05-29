FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 3 months ago

Greek private sector bank deposits fall slightly in April

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 29 (Reuters) - Greek private sector bank deposits declined slightly in April after a small rise in the previous month, remaining at levels last seen 16 years ago, central bank data showed on Monday.

Business and household deposits dropped to 118.99 billion euros ($133.01 billion), their lowest level since October 2001, from 119.31 billion in March.

Greek banks have seen small deposit inflows over the space of a year after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone. They remain dependent on central bank borrowing to plug their funding gaps.

"In April, deposits of the domestic private sector decreased by 139 million euros, compared with an increase of 278 million in the previous month and the annual growth rate stood at 3.1 percent, unchanged from the previous month," the Bank of Greece said. ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

