ATHENS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Greek bank deposits dropped in December, central bank data showed on Thursday, as savers stepped up withdrawals ahead of an election in January, worried over the prospect of a standoff with the country’s international creditors.

Business and household deposits dropped 2.4 percent month-on-month to 160.3 billion euros ($181 billion) from 164.3 billion euros in November, falling for a third month in a row, Bank of Greece data showed. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)