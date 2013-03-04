FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek banking recovery continues with rise in deposits
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

Greek banking recovery continues with rise in deposits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Deposits up 2 bln euros in Feb - central bank governor

* More than 16 bln euros back in system since June

ATHENS, March 4 (Reuters) - Greek bank deposits rose by 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in February, the country’s central bank governor said on Monday, signalling growing confidence in the country’s banking system on receding fears of a Greek euro exit.

Between 16 and 17 billion euros have returned to the banking system since June, Bank of Greece Governor George Provopoulos said in a meeting with President Karolos Papoulias.

“This is a satisfactory amount,” Provopoulos said.

Household and company deposits have started increasing after the June 17 election stabilised the country’s political situation and reduced uncertainty over its future as part of the euro zone. Official figures show that deposits stood at 161 billion euros at the end of January.

However, the inflows since June still represent only a fraction of the 90 billion euros that vanished from bank accounts during the country’s debt crisis.

Bank deposits had fallen to as low as 146.6 billion euros on June 19, two days after the election, from 237 billion euros at the end of 2009, according to EU and Bank of Greece figures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.