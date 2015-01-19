ECB funding to Greek banks jumps 25 pct before vote

ATHENS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - European Central Bank funding to Greek lenders rose 25 percent in December, Greek central bank data showed on Monday, as liquidity conditions tightened ahead of a snap national election on Jan. 25.

ECB funding rose to 56.04 billion euros (65.1 billion US dollar) last month from 44.85 billion euros in November as deposit outflows, purchases of state T-bill issues and refusal of foreign banks to renew repo lines with Greek lenders squeezed liquidity.