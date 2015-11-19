FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 85.7 bln euros
November 19, 2015

ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 85.7 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance Greek banks can draw from the domestic central bank by 300 million euros to 85.7 billion euros, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

The move reflected an improvement in liquidity conditions in Greece’s banking sector, amid a reduction of uncertainty and the stabilisation of private sector deposit flows, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks have relied on the emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

