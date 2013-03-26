FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emergency assistance to Greek banks drops further in Feb-cenbank
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

Emergency assistance to Greek banks drops further in Feb-cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 26 (Reuters) - Emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to Greek lenders from their own central bank dropped by a third in February, in a sign of progressing normalisation of the country’s banking system, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday.

ELA funding fell to 21.16 billion euros at end-February from 31.42 billion euros the previous month. European Central Bank (ECB) funding to Greek banks also dropped slightly over the same period, to 75.23 billion from 76.22 euros, according to a balance sheet published by the Bank of Greece.

ECB funding comes cheaper for Greek banks because it is about two percentage points lower than ELA funding.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.