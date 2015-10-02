UPDATE 1-ECB can stop troubled Greek banks from paying creditors - Nouy

* ECB can stop payments before resolution, liquidation

* Has already taken action to protect liquidity (Adds detail, context, quotes)

By Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - European Central Bank supervisory chief Daniele Nouy said on Friday the ECB had the power to suspend a Greek bank’s payments to its creditors if that institution was deemed about to be resolved or liquidated.

Nouy made her comments in a letter responding to a query by a member of the European parliament.

Under an international bailout agreed last summer, Greece is set to receive up to 25 billion euros of public money to recapitalise its banks, many of which are partly state-owned and have been left with few private stakeholders to ‘bail in’ by converting their claims to equity.

Asked whether the ECB can introduce a moratorium to stop “bail-inable capital” from leaving Greek banks, Nouy said Greek rules gave the ECB the power to do so, provided that a bank it supervised was about to fail.

“The aim of such a measure is generally to temporarily suspend payments to creditors by the bank in question, in anticipation of the start of liquidation or resolution proceedings,” Nouy, chair of the ECB’s bank supervisory board, said in her response to a member of the European parliament.

The ECB has directly supervised Greece’s four largest banks - National Bank, Piraeus, Eurobank and Alpha - since taking over oversight of the euro zone’s top lenders roughly a year ago.

“As a consequence of the continuous monitoring, the ECB has taken actions aimed at restricting or preventing operations which would have led to a further deterioration in the liquidity position of those banks,” Nouy said in the letter.

The ECB is currently assessing how much capital those banks need, with a decision expected at the end of this month.

Greek banks’ senior bondholders may be “bailed in” but depositors will be protected to avoid harming the wider economy, marking a deviation from the EU’s Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, due to come into full force in January.

The ECB has also also kept Greek banks on a drip for most of this year by providing them with emergency funding via the Bank of Greece, while the Greek government introduced capital controls in late June.