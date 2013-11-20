Greece to take tough line on Eurobank share sale-source

* Eurobank shares won’t be sold at “excessive” discount

* Banks not in the frame to invest in 2 bln eur share sale

* “Anchor” investors will have to agree to lock-up

* Tough stance reflects recent surge in Greek bank stocks

By Laura Noonan

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank bailout fund wants the main investors in a share sale by Eurobank to commit to holding their stakes for a fixed period and will not accept an “excessive discount” to get the deal done, a source familiar with the fund’s position said.

Eurobank became 95 percent owned by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) after it failed to attract private investment over the summer.

It plans to issue 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) worth of new shares to boost its capital and attract significant private ownership by March 2014.

Shares in an index of Greece’s five largest banks have risen by 28.2 percent in the last three months, according to data from Thomson Reuters, improving Eurobank’s chances of getting the deal done and encouraging the HFSF to take a firm line on the terms.

International investors are warming to official forecasts that Greece will return to growth in 2014 after five straight years of recession.

When the Eurobank share sale was announced, the HFSF said it wanted to attract “anchor investors”.

The source told Reuters that while there had been a lot of interest, no banks were in the frame as bidders, leaving the field largely to private equity investors, hedge funds and institutions.

The anchor investors will have to observe a lock up period during which they cannot sell shares, and will get governance rights including board representation, the source said, while adding the details had not been pinned down fully.

Investors taking smaller stakes will be able to invest alongside the anchors, but the private investors which already own 5 percent of the bank will not be given favourable terms.

Market sources have suggested the new shares could be priced at a discount of up to 50 percent on the Eurobank’s current share price, which values the bank at 3.2 billion euros based on the small free float that trades on the Athens bourse.

The source said that a price range had not been set and would not be set until the outcome of a series of tests on Greek banks, which are due to be completed by the end of the year.

“The HFSF is clearly price sensitive,” the source said on condition of anonymity. “They want to achieve a predominantly private sector transaction but see no reason to discount excessively.”

The HFSF has some pricing power because it can partly fund the capital raising itself if it can not get a good enough price in the market.

“Even if it’s going well, the HFSF might put some money in. The objective is to do the placement on the right terms,” the source said.

The sale is likely to heavily dilute the HFSF’s 95 percent stake in the bank, making Eurobank the only one of Greece’s four major banks that has significant private sector ownership.

The HFSF was not immediately available to comment.