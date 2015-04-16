FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks' exposure to Greek securities is not very high -ECB
#Market News
April 16, 2015

Greek banks' exposure to Greek securities is not very high -ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - The exposure of Greek banks to Greek government securities is now much smaller than the banking sectors of other countries that had to get an international bailout to their sovereign, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said.

Constancio said only around 3 percent of Greek banks’ total assets was in Greek government securities, thanks to a restructuring of Greek privately-held debt in 2012 which was called Private Sector Involvement, or PSI.

“Not counting loans, but securities, government bonds, it is just about 3 percent of their total assets,” Constancio said of Greek bank’s exposure to Greek debt.

Other banking sectors had a much bigger exposure to their sovereigns, he said.

“You have the number for Italy say around 10 percent, Spain is 9, Portugal is 7, so the PSI has indeed reduced it (for Greece),” Constancio said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
