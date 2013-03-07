FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek banks to get a short extension on cash injection-bankers
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2013 / 7:26 PM / in 5 years

Greek banks to get a short extension on cash injection-bankers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 7 (Reuters) - Greek banks will get an extension of a few weeks to an end-April deadline to complete a vital 27 billion euros ($35.32 billion)cash recapitalisation, two senior bankers said on Thursday.

Greek banks were lobbying to ease the terms on the cash injection, arguing that unless terms are loosened they will deter private sector investors and leave nationalisation as the likely outcome.

Among their demands was an extension, saying the timeframe was tight.

“There will be a short delay of a few weeks in the banks recapitalisation,” said a senior banking official who requested anonymity.

For the Greek economy, stuck in six years of recession, the fate of its four major banks is important because their lending is crucial in helping revive growth.

Another senior banker who declined to be named said on Thursday the timeframe could be extended to mid May.

“There may be an extension of two or three weeks for procedural reasons, because all the banks will implement their capital increases almost at the same time,” the banker said.

$1 = 0.7644 euros Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.