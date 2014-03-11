UPDADE 1-Greek banks' capital needs are manageable -Fitch

* Senior bondholders would not suffer losses-Fitch

* ECB stress tests unlikely to show extra material capital shortfall

ATHENS, March 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s four biggest banks would be able to cover their funding shortfalls without imposing losses on senior bondholders even under the worst-case scenario by the country’s central bank, ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday.

The Bank of Greece ran a health check to see whether last year’s 28 billion euro ($38.86 billion) recapitalisation of the four lenders left them with enough capital to withstand rising bad loans, a further economic slump and other potential shocks.

Last week’s stress tests found National Bank, Piraeus Bank, Eurobank and Alpha Bank must raise an extra 6.4 billion euros ($8.9 billion) in capital to make themselves strong enough.

“The four systemically important Greek banks’ capital needs appear manageable, even under the Bank of Greece’s adverse scenario,” Fitch said.

“Greek banks should therefore be able to address capital shortfalls from the Bank of Greece’s stress test without bail-in of senior debt.”

Fitch said it expected a combination of internal options and fresh share capital to be injected into the banks, although some form of state aid was also possible.

Greece’s bank rescue fund, the HFSF, which recapitalized the top four banks last summer, has a remaining buffer of about 8 billion to 9 billion euros to address any additional needs.

Greece’s foreign lenders estimate the banks’ needs will be higher, putting the figure at 8-8.5 billion euros.

The European Central Bank is due to carry out its own EU-wide health check later this year but Fitch said it did not expect them to result in any additional material capital shortfall for Greek banks “unless the scenarios involve a prolonged Greek recession”.

Greece and its EU/IMF lenders expect the economy to pull out of a six-year depression this year and grow by 0.6 percent. Bankers expect bad loans to peak this year. ($1 = 0.7205 euros) (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Louise Heavens)