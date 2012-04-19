FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek bank support fund gets EFSF bonds- source
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Greek bank support fund gets EFSF bonds- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank support fund (HFSF) on Thursday received 25 billion euros worth of European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds that will be used to recapitalise the country’s banks, a government official told Reuters.

“The bonds are in the fund’s account - 25 billion euros of EFSF floating rate notes,” said the official who did not want to be named.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) will inject capital into the country’s banks to help restore their solvency after big bond swap writedowns and provisions for impaired loans.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.