FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Greek bank rescue fund picks interim CEO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

Greek bank rescue fund picks interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Greece's bank rescue fund HFSF said on Wednesday it has appointed Christoforos Stratos as interim chief executive until it picks a new head.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, funded from the country's EU/IMF bailouts, has spent billions of euros recapitalising Greece's four big banks and holds stakes in National Bank, Piraeus, Alpha Bank .

Its executive board resigned last month to comply with the terms of the country's third bailout.

Stratos has held senior executive positions in banking in London, Paris and Madrid and joined the HFSF's non-executive general council in November 2014.

The fund also appointed Michael Charalabidis, who joined the fund in 2011 as chief risk officer, as interim deputy CEO. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.