Greek bank rescue fund picks interim CEO

ATHENS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Greece's bank rescue fund HFSF said on Wednesday it has appointed Christoforos Stratos as interim chief executive until it picks a new head.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, funded from the country's EU/IMF bailouts, has spent billions of euros recapitalising Greece's four big banks and holds stakes in National Bank, Piraeus, Alpha Bank .

Its executive board resigned last month to comply with the terms of the country's third bailout.

Stratos has held senior executive positions in banking in London, Paris and Madrid and joined the HFSF's non-executive general council in November 2014.

The fund also appointed Michael Charalabidis, who joined the fund in 2011 as chief risk officer, as interim deputy CEO.