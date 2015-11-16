FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emergency central bank funding to Greek banks up by 340 mln in Oct.
November 16, 2015

Emergency central bank funding to Greek banks up by 340 mln in Oct.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders rose by 340 million euros in October, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.

Banks have relied on the emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank since February after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window due to stalled bailout talks between the Greek government and its lenders.

Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, rose to 82.8 billion euros at the end of last month from 82.46 billion in September, the data showed. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
