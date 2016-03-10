FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB keeps emergency funding cap for Greek banks unchanged
March 10, 2016 / 1:18 PM / a year ago

ECB keeps emergency funding cap for Greek banks unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank maintained the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank at 71.4 billion euros ($77.5 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

The move reflected improving liquidity conditions in Greece’s banking sector, helped by the stabilisation of private sector deposit flows, the Greek central bank said.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing from the ECB. ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
