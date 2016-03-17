FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks
March 17, 2016

ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 71.3 billion euros ($80.5 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

The move reflected improving liquidity conditions in Greece’s banking sector, helped by the stabilisation of private sector deposit flows, the Greek central bank said.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing from the ECB. (1 US dollar = 0.8859 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

