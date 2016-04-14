Emergency central bank funding to Greek banks drops by 1.79 bln eur in March

ATHENS, April 14 (Reuters) - Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders fell by 2.6 percent or 1.79 billion euros ($2.02 billion) in March compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.

Banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) drawn from the Greek central bank since February last year after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window due to stalled bailout talks between the government and its official lenders.

Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, fell to 66.19 billion euros at the end of last month from 67.98 billion in February, the data showed, as liquidity conditions improved.